Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion makes history with Forbes 30 under 30 cover

The "HTown Hottie" is the first Black woman to make the cover.

HOUSTON — Houston rap legend Megan Thee Stallion is making headlines after making history. She just became the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes 30 under 30 magazine.

Forbes estimates the star, who calls herself "the real HTown hottie," is worth a whopping $13 million from royalties, ticket sales, endorsements and merchandise. And she's just getting started.

“I can’t slow down right now. I’ll take a break when I’m dead.” Megan told Forbes. “I’m trying to really build something.”

She's won the hearts of millions of young female fans known as "hotties" with her fierce, spicy swagger. And she's earned the respect of many fellow rappers.

“She’s so empowering and so sexy,” Cardi B told Forbes. “She’s mega-million Megan.”

Born Megan Pete in Houston's South Park neighborhood, she was inspired to start rapping by her late mother, Holly Thomas, who went by the name Holly-Wood.

On her 27th birthday in February, Megan launched a non-profit in honor of her mother and her father, Joseph Pete Jr. According to its website, the Pete and Thomas Foundation was created to provide resources for women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities.

"I really wanted to make my mom proud. I really wanted to make my grandma proud, wanted to make myself proud," she said in the foundation's announcement. "How can I help something? What can I do to, you know, make a change?"

The fame and money come with a price. While she was in New York rehearsing for "SNL" last month, burglars reportedly stole $300,000 worth of jewelry and other items from her Los Angeles home.

In November, she made headlines for slamming rapper Drake who she accused of referring to her alleged 2019 shooting in his song "Circo Loco." Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was among Megan's defenders. The accused shooter pleaded not guilty and is expected to go on trial soon.

Megan is also in an ugly fight with her record label over millions of dollars in royalties and she was left off the list of 2023 Grammy nominees.

On the upside, Forbes said Megan recently inked a deal with Netflix to produce some shows, including a "comedy based on her childhood." Time Inc. will pay her $3 million to produce a documentary about her life.