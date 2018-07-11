NEW YORK (AP) — Missy Elliott - one of rap's greatest voices - has been nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Songwriters Hall gave The Associated Press the list of nominees Wednesday, a day ahead of its official announcement.

Other performing nominees are Mariah Carey, Chrissie Hynde, Vince Gill, Mike Love, Jimmy Cliff, Jeff Lynne, Cat Stevens, John Prine, Lloyd Price, Tommy James and the Eurythmics (Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart).

Non-performing nominees are Jack Tempchin, Dean Dillon, Jerry Fuller, Tom T. Hall, Roger Nichols and Dallas Austin.

Nominated non-performing songwriting duos include P.F. Sloan and Steve Barri, Russell Brown and Irwin Levine, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Dean Pitchford and Michael Gore, Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham, Bobby Hart and Tommy Boyce.

