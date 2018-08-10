Get ready for a night down memory lane.

New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson, and Tiffany are coming to both to Charlotte and Raleigh next summer in their 53-city 'Mixtape Tour'.

The New Kids On The Block Mixtape Tour will come to the PNC Arena in Raleigh on July 7 and then to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on July 9.

Tickets go on sale October 12 at 10 am.

NKOTB will also make a stop in Greenville, SC at the Bon Secours Arena on July 10.

