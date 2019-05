GREENSBORO, N.C. — Country superstar, Miranda Lambert is coming to Greensboro. The concert on Saturday, November 23rd will also feature special guests Maren Morris, Pistol Annies, and Tenille Townes.

Tickets for the "Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars" Tour go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, the Arena box office, and Ticketmaster.