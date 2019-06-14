Robin William’s oldest child, Zak Williams, welcomed a baby to the world on May 22.

The baby was given a very special name: McLaurin Clement Williams. McLaurin was Robin William’s middle name, according to People Magazine.

People reports baby McLaurin weighed eight pounds at birth and was 20.5 inches long.

McLaurin’s aunt Zelda Williams posted a picture of him to Instagram.

The baby was welcomed to the world almost five years after Robin Williams died by suicide when he was 63.

If you have suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. And, there is help available. Contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

Resources: Considering suicide or know someone who is? There is help

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.