Legendary San Diego sword swallower hospitalized with slashed abdominal cavity, pierced liver

World-renowned swallower Scott Nelson was hospitalized after swords sliced his abdominal cavity, and a lobe of his liver was pierced, according to his GoFundMe.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Well-known San Diegan and sword swallower Scott Nelson, also known as "Murrugun The Mystic," was hospitalized in Washington, DC, following "an unrelated sword swallowing" mishap at Six Flags.

First responders were called to the scene at Six Flags of America on October 31 in the Woodmore CDP of Prince George's County, Maryland, near Upper Marlboro, and in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, following reports of a medical emergency.

"It was not for an accident during the show but rather for other unrelated health conditions…," said Josh Bowren, the Production Manager for Aaron Radatz Productionz, which staged the show according to Six Flags officials.

Scott Nelson, 59, was transported to an area hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition, according to authorities.

According to a GoFundMe page created in Nelson's honor to assist him financially while he recovers, "Five Swords scissored my abdominal cavity. It also appears that I pierced the lobe of my liver," fundraiser organizer Demetrius Antuna said.

A part of Nelson's lung was removed, and doctors did not think Nelson would recover from the health scare, Antuna said.

"Holy moly!!!! i had no idea just how bad this was," Nelson said in a Facebook post.

Photos on his social media showed numerous contusions, wounds, and stitches on his body, some a true testament to his craft.

Not only do I have a long recovery time, I won't be able to work for quite a while. If you can donate to my cause, I would so appreciate it! Every bit helps. Thanks! https://gofund.me/5066c5a6 Posted by Scott Nelson on Monday, December 5, 2022

Nelson frequently referred to himself as "The most dangerous man in show business and ace of swords."

Nelson is known for several acts, including being the only man in the world to swallow a rocket-powered sword.

"Murrugun The Mystic," said he's practiced transcendental meditation for over 35 years.

"I can stop my heart; lower my heart rate, blood pressure...I deal with the pain of my act by doing the mediation, prayer, relaxation technique," Nelson told AMCTV.

Nelson could not eat for a month, and Antuna said he was out of work and would not be able to work for some time.

If you'd like to donate to local San Diegan, Scott Nelson, also known as "Murrugun The Mystic, click here.