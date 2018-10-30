WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – 5 million views later and the Parkway Village Court Walmart, located off Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, finally got a visit for Cupid.

Earlier this month, video of a group of Walmart workers doing the Walmart Shuffle started going viral.

The Walmart Shuffle is a new take on a dance line classic.

Cupid, the artist of "Cupid Shuffle," remixed the song for Walmart as part of a contest between stores.

The store’s submission has gotten the most views out of all, so Cupid announced he would host a concert at their location.

RELATED: Winston-Salem Walmart Shuffle Challenge Video Goes Viral; Singer Cupid to Visit Store

A block party celebrating the crew's awesome dance moves was held in the store’s parking lot.

Winston-Salem State University’s marching band served as the opening performance for the concert.

From noon to 1:30, local shoppers and Walmart associates enjoyed free food, prizes, music and got to learn the Walmart Shuffle with Cupid himself, with his new backup dancers, the Winston-Salem State University dance team, Scarlet Lace.

Ayeeeeeeeee! @NEWCUPID hanging out at the Parkway Village @Walmart after they reached over 5M views on social media do their version of the #WalmartShuffle @WFMY https://t.co/QqJBYtVwkC pic.twitter.com/PX5Cq6H69g — Laura Brache (@laura_brache) October 30, 2018

© 2018 WFMY