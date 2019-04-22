ATLANTA — Could the hit Netflix show ‘Strangers Things’ be in trouble? Multiple news outlets report the creators of the Georgia-filmed show failed to get a plagiarism lawsuit against them dismissed and now they’re headed to trial.

So basically Charlie Kessler, a filmmaker, filed the lawsuit against Matt and Ross Duffer last April, accusing them of stealing the popular Netflix show's premise from his 2011 film ‘Montauk’.

Caleb Mclaughlin bashfully dishes on ‘Stranger Things’ season 3, Star Court Mall

Netflix releases ‘Stranger Things’ season three trailer

Horror anthology show begins filming in East Point

In the lawsuit, Kessler claims that he met the Duffer brothers at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival and pitched them the idea.

The Duffer brothers have denied that Kessler had any connection to the creation or development of ‘Stranger Things.’

A trial date is set for May 6.

A-Scene : Behind the scenes of 'Stranger Things' season 3 The A-Scene is stepping back into the fictional town of Hawkins, where the castmates of 'Stranger Things' will be filming scenes for season three. The A-Scene is stepping back into the fictional town of Hawkins, where the castmates of 'Stranger Things' will be filming scenes for season three. The A-Scene is stepping back into the fictional town of Hawkins, where the castmates of 'Stranger Things' will be filming scenes for season three. The A-Scene is stepping back into the fictional town of Hawkins, where the castmates of 'Stranger Things' will be filming scenes for season three. The A-Scene is stepping back into the fictional town of Hawkins, where the castmates of 'Stranger Things' will be filming scenes for season three. The A-Scene is stepping back into the fictional town of Hawkins, where the castmates of 'Stranger Things' will be filming scenes for season three. The A-Scene is stepping back into the fictional town of Hawkins, where the castmates of 'Stranger Things' will be filming scenes for season three. The A-Scene is stepping back into the fictional town of Hawkins, where the castmates of 'Stranger Things' will be filming scenes for season three. The A-Scene is stepping back into the fictional town of Hawkins, where the castmates of 'Stranger Things' will be filming scenes for season three.

CLINT EASTWOOD BACK IN ATLANTA

Clint Eastwood is making his way back to Atlanta for another production.

The legendary actor is no stranger to these parts of town, Eastwood filmed his action-packed film about a Mexican drug cartel, “The Mule” in several parts of Atlanta during summer 2018.

Eastwood will direct “The Ballad Of Richard Jewell,” and has been in discussions with Disney and FOX about distribution.

Clint Eastwood's next sports-themed Atlanta movie won't have a rosy ending

Jordan Peele's 'Us' scares up $70.3M debut

A look at TV and film projects being made in Georgia this month

It’s a drama based on the life of a security guard whose life was turned upside down in a moment after it was leaked by law enforcement to a reporter that Jewell was a possible suspect in the Olympic Park bombing during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

He went from hero to one of the most hated men in America. Eastwood hopes to film this summer.