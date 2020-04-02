GREENSBORO, N.C. — Milestones continue to rack up for the highly anticipated Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Ahead of its first event, the venue has already sold 16,000 season seat memberships for its inaugural Broadway shows.

“To surpass 16,000 subscribers prior to our grand opening is an unprecedented accomplishment in our industry,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown. “We are beyond thrilled with the response to the inaugural season lineup that Nederlander and PFM have delivered.”

The shows driving people to the seats in construction are the six direct-from-New York blockbusters: Wicked, The Lion King, Dear Evan Hanse, Beautiful - The Carol King, Come From Away and Mean Girls. The $85 million facility will hardly be limited to broadway shows.

Jay Leno's comedy tour is scheduled as the first show at the new theatre on March 22nd. His performance coincides with the opening weekend of the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament. Games will be hosted at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, shaping up for an important weekend for all entertainment affiliates owned by the city.

The 3,000 seat theatre still has season memberships available, a Tanger Center spokesman confirmed.

