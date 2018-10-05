A Wichita Falls teacher decided to get creative for a homework assignment with his students. He asked them to create a resume and cover letter using a Marvel character.

What he didn’t expect was some especially hilarious creativity from one of his kids, who went with Groot and made his homework a whole lot easier.

He took the resume template and just fill in “I am Groot” everywhere, as you can see in the teacher’s Twitter post, which has since gone viral.

My students had to pick a Marvel character to embody within a resume and cover letter. The idea that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take lives within one particular student of mine. @RobertDowneyJr @prattprattpratt @vindiesel #iamwfisd #wfisdengineering @WFISD_CEC pic.twitter.com/7pddcxebsK — Jeffrey Scott Davis M. Ed. (@ROBODAVISWFISD) May 8, 2018

The cover letter was also a pretty simple copy-paste job.

We hope the student got an A. The teacher likely did not specify the language and it’s doubtful that the school offers Groot’s language as an elective.

