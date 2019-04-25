Last week 'The Young and Restless' shared some very emotional goodbyes to Kristoff St. John in a four-episodes that started airing on Tuesday, April 23-Friday, April 26.

But the goodbyes won't end there.

On Monday, April 29, Y&R will air a special tribute episode to Kristoff. The episode will include current and former cast members sharing memories of their dear friend, along with memorable Neil Winters clips spanning his 28 years on the show. Participants include former Y&R cast members Moore, Victoria Rowell, Eileen Davidson and Mishael Morgan, as well as the current Y&R cast.

Watch 'The Young and the Restless,' weekdays on WFMY News 2/CBS form 12:30pm-1:30pm.



In the special episodes, Genoa City gathers to remember one of their own when Neil Winters passes away unexpectedly. Neil’s family and friends come from near and far to pay their respects and remember their cherished father, colleague, brother and friend. Neil’s family learns of his passing on Tuesday, April 23 and the story will be featured prominently for the remainder of the week.

Shemar Moore (“S.W.A.T.”) reprises his role of Neil’s brother, Malcolm Winters, for two episodes, on April 25 and April 26. Christel Khalil (Lily Ashby) and Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott) also return for this storyline.

Additionally, actor Stan Shaw, Kristoff’s longtime friend and co-star from “Roots: The Next Generations,” will appear as the Reverend at Neil’s funeral on April 25.



Also, Kristoff will be remembered in a special segment of THE TALK on Friday, April 26. The segment will include an intimate conversation with Moore, Rowell, Christel Khalil and Bryton James, as well as clips of Kristoff dating back to his early years on Y&R.

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, The Young and The Restless premiered on March 26, 1973. It has been TV’s #1-rated daytime drama for the past 30 years.

PHOTOS | 'The Young and The Restless 4th Decade: 2003-2013 Longtime friends Katherine and Nikki (Jeanne Cooper and Melody Thomas Scott). Nick (Joshua Morrow) went with Victor (Eric Braeden) when he confronted his father (George Kennedy). Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) was reunited with former love Arthur Hendricks (David Hedison). Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Katherine (Jeanne Cooper). Victor's (Eric Braeden) marriage to Victoria's friend Sabrina (Raya Meddine) ended in tragedy. Victor and Nikki (Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott) gave it one more try at happily ever after. Nick (Joshua Morrow) went with Victor (Eric Braeden) when he confronted his father (George Kennedy). Paul (Doug Davidson) saved Lauren's (Tracey Bregman) life more than once in the years they've known each other. Michael's (Christian LeBlanc) troubled brother Kevin (Greg Rikaart) came to town. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren's (Tracey Bregman) wedding day. JT (Thad Luckinbill) rescued Colleen (Lyndsy Fonseca) from the fire at Gina's. Kevin (Greg Rickaart) and Lily (Christel Khalil) watch as Gina's burned Neil (Kristoff St. John) was reunited with Lily (Christel Khalil) after she ran away with Daniel.

