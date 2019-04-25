Last week 'The Young and Restless' shared some very emotional goodbyes to Kristoff St. John in a four-episodes that started airing on Tuesday, April 23-Friday, April 26.
But the goodbyes won't end there.
On Monday, April 29, Y&R will air a special tribute episode to Kristoff. The episode will include current and former cast members sharing memories of their dear friend, along with memorable Neil Winters clips spanning his 28 years on the show. Participants include former Y&R cast members Moore, Victoria Rowell, Eileen Davidson and Mishael Morgan, as well as the current Y&R cast.
Watch 'The Young and the Restless,' weekdays on WFMY News 2/CBS form 12:30pm-1:30pm.
In the special episodes, Genoa City gathers to remember one of their own when Neil Winters passes away unexpectedly. Neil’s family and friends come from near and far to pay their respects and remember their cherished father, colleague, brother and friend. Neil’s family learns of his passing on Tuesday, April 23 and the story will be featured prominently for the remainder of the week.
Shemar Moore (“S.W.A.T.”) reprises his role of Neil’s brother, Malcolm Winters, for two episodes, on April 25 and April 26. Christel Khalil (Lily Ashby) and Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott) also return for this storyline.
Additionally, actor Stan Shaw, Kristoff’s longtime friend and co-star from “Roots: The Next Generations,” will appear as the Reverend at Neil’s funeral on April 25.
Also, Kristoff will be remembered in a special segment of THE TALK on Friday, April 26. The segment will include an intimate conversation with Moore, Rowell, Christel Khalil and Bryton James, as well as clips of Kristoff dating back to his early years on Y&R.
Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, The Young and The Restless premiered on March 26, 1973. It has been TV’s #1-rated daytime drama for the past 30 years.
