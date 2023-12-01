'Chrisleys Knows Best' stars denied bond ahead of their Florida prison time

Todd and Julie Chrisley were previously ordered to serve time in separate Florida prisons starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond Tuesday ahead of their prison time in Florida, court records show. The stars of "Chrisley Knows Best" are in the process of trying to appeal their bank fraud and tax evasion conviction and sentencing.

The court records from the U.S. District Court Northern District of Georgia Atlanta Division show the Chrisleys' were denied bail pending their appeal. They were also denied extending their surrender date by 21 days, records show.

Todd and Julie were convicted in June and sentenced in November 2022. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie received a seven-year sentence.

The duo was previously ordered to serve time in separate Florida prisons starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Todd will have to serve his sentence in Pensacola, Florida and Julie will serve her time in Marianna, Florida, according to court documents filed by U.S. Marshals.

After their release from prison, they both will then have 16 months of probation.

During their Atlanta trial, federal prosecutors said the couple was involved in an extensive bank fraud scheme – securing more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, declaring bankruptcy and hiding millions they made from their reality TV show from the IRS.

The Chrisleys have three children together, including a 16-year-old. They also have full custody of the 10-year-old daughter of Todd Chrisley's son from a previous marriage. Julie is the primary caregiver to her mother-in-law, according to a previous Associated Press report.

