x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment News

'We're back': Tucker Carlson says he's launching a new show on Twitter

He made the announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media site, calling Twitter one of the last remaining media platforms that allows free speech.
Credit: AP
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York.

NEW YORK — Fired Fox news host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that he will be putting out a “new version” of his program on Twitter.

Carlson made his announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media site, as part of a denunciation of media. He called Twitter that last big remaining platform that allows free speech.

“We'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” he said. “We'll bring some other things, too, which we'll tell you about. But for now we're just grateful to be here.”

RELATED: Tucker Carlson emerges on Twitter, doesn't mention Fox News

He offered no other details, and a message to his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, was not immediately returned.

It's unclear what these plans mean for his remaining contract with Fox; typically television companies include a no-compete clause when someone leaves the air. A Fox spokeswoman didn't immediately return a call for comment.

Axios reported on Tuesday that Carlson's lawyers sent a letter to Fox accusing the network of fraud and breach of contract.

Fox announced on April 24 that it was cutting ties with Carlson, its most popular prime-time anchor. The network offered no explanation for the move, and Fox's ratings in his old time slot have sharply fallen.

The break from Carlson came amid a cascade of bad legal news for the network. Fox agreed to pay more than $787 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s airing of false claims following the 2020 presidential election — shortly before Carlson was expected to be called to testify.

RELATED: Tucker who? Fox News hosts avoid Carlson's name after ouster

RELATED: Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network

More Videos

In Other News

North Carolina Quiz Bowl whiz kid headed to Yale with a mission to give back

Before You Leave, Check This Out