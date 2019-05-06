ATLANTA — Tyler Perry has broken his silence on two of the most visible job-wanted billboards in the city of Atlanta, a bold inquiry for the mogul to hire an actress.

Racquel Bailey, 32, tells The A-Scene that she spent her rent money on two billboards in Atlanta. Her goal – getting the attention of Perry for an acting role.

The Edison, New Jersey native says she spent a little over $2,000 on the large signs that reads, “Attention Mr. Perry, Racquel Bailey is your next leading lady.”

Dozens of people responded to Bailey's effort to be in Perry's next production, trivializing her choice to put herself out there.

In a lengthy post via Instagram, Perry responded to the request, writing:

“uhhh.... soooooo...... here’s the deal. This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!! This is the third time that someone has done this. PLEASE STOP! To audition is FREE!! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose.



I love that you want to work with me, and I love that you invest in yourself. But when you do things like this it puts my team on high alert and makes me look at you sideways. I know the message that you want to send is a positive one, but this comes across as the opposite.

Again, the best way to work for me is to AUDITION and it’s FREE! We post breakdowns all the time for actors. JUST COME AND AUDITION.

And by the way, you were great in THE NIGHT OF! It was my favorite show a couple years ago. I ALREADY SAW YOU!! So just audition and keep your money!! Again, I appreciate your effort, but that’s not the way to work for me.

God bless you dreamer. I have no doubt you will make it one day!!"

Bailey shared that this isn’t the first time she’s tried to get to the man behind the famous Madea franchise.

“Seven years ago, I put a billboard up in Atlanta,” Bailey said. “I never heard back from Mr. Perry, but I went back to the drawing board and continued to work on my craft, auditioned more and worked more."

And that determination is what landed Bailey on HBO’s “The Night Of,” which is currently available On Demand.

The wife and mother of two children, an 11-month-old and a teen, says she’s trying her best to make the move to Atlanta for more acting gigs.

“I think any leap of faith is worth it. You never know how things are going to go until you do it,” Bailey said.

Perry said his dream didn't come overnight. He worked hard and prayed even harder before he began seeing the fruits of his labor.

Tyler Perry Studios is located between downtown Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Perry purchased 330 acres of historic land on the decommissioned, Fort McPherson Army Base, already poised to become one of the largest motion picture studios in the U.S.

Bailey’s billboards are located between both areas of the city, with one on Ponders Way and the second on Campbellton Road.

“I love the diverse projects that are coming out. He (Perry) has this project called “Sisters” that I would love to be a part of,” Bailey tells The A-Scene.

Despite breaking the bank, Bailey says her billboards are worth the investment.

“I believe I’m part of an industry that’s extremely talented, but you have to set yourself apart. This is not for publicity, I just want Tyler Perry to see me. If this gets his attention, then every bit of it is worth it,” Bailey said.

