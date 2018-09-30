The stars came out in full force for Georgia vs. Tennessee, with Herschel Walker and Peyton Manning roaming the sidelines of Sanford Stadium.

But were these SEC legends the most famous entertainers in the house on Saturday?

Uh, Ric Flair would like a word, please.

Around the 3:30 p.m. kickoff time, the professional wrestling icon danced and strutted for the red-clad crowd of Bulldogs fans, recapturing some of the moves that made 'Nature Boy' a global icon during the 1970s, 80s, 90s and 2000s.

Ric Flair in the building?



Georgia by 100.



(via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/lV51RwrHSu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 29, 2018

The 69-year-old Flair was born in Memphis, Tenn. and currently resides in nearby Lawrenceville.

As such, for Saturday's rivalry clash, Flair dressed in neutral-colored clothing (avoiding orange or red), perhaps masking his preference for either the Volunteers or Dawgs.

But it probably wouldn't matter to the sports-mad faithful anyway, since many have revered Flair's contribution to sports and entertainment for decades.

Among the wrestler's most notable accomplishments:

**Officially recognized as a 16-time world champion, in a career that span 41 years

**The first heavyweight champion in World Championship Wrestling history

**The only athlete in WWF history to capture a world-title belt from a Royal Rumble match

**Arguably the second-most popular athlete in pro wrestling history, on par with Hulk Hogan

**Cultivated one of the greatest personas in sports history ... via 'Nature Boy'

**Once held championship belts for four different organizations: WCW, National Wrestling Alliance, World Wrestling Federation and World Wrestling Entertainment

Regarding today's #UGA #Tennessee game ... who's the biggest star INSIDE Sanford Stadium??? — 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) September 29, 2018

