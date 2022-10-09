Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee dies at 30

The 30-year-old wrestler won the sixth season of WWE's reality show "Tough Enough" in 2015.

WASHINGTON — Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died at age 30.

WWE confirmed Lee's passing in a statement on Thursday. No cause of death has been revealed.

The 30-year-old wrestler from Hope Township, Michigan, won the sixth season of WWE's reality show "Tough Enough" in 2015. WWE shared the news on Twitter Thursday.

"WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former 'Tough Enough' winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans," the tweet read.

The 30-year-old wrestler's last post on Instagram revealed she had returned to the gym after battling a sinus infection.

"Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row. First ever sinus infection kicked my butt," she wrote on the post.

Lee married former WWE wrestler Wesley Blake and the couple had three children together.

Lee's mother also confirmed the WWE wrestler's death on Facebook.

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," her mother wrote in a Facebook post. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.

During her run in WWE's "Tough Enough" in 2015, Lee earned a one-year $250,000 contract with the company.