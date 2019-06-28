WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A judge says the money Rapper Yo Gotti owes to Winston-Salem artist Lamont Fletcher and his manager is past due.

According to a Forsyth County Civil Superior Court document, Judge L. Todd Burke ordered officials to seize Yo Gotti's cars and property.

Fletcher says Yo Gotti stole one of his verses from a song they wrote together, then used it in another song without paying him.

Fletcher and his manager then sued Yo Gotti for $6.6 million and won.

Earlier this week, Yo Gotti tried to get the lawsuit thrown out, arguing that a deputy never served him with the paperwork.

The judge found that the rapper was legally served and must pay up.