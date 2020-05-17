CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue to honor our local essential workers here at 3News.

Our Travis Green spoke with two H-E-B employees who are glad to be serving their community during this time.

"Our spotlight on essential workers continues this week with those who work in grocery stores. Out in the front lines during this pandemic coming into contact with people daily, so we can have what we need to survive, " says 3News reporter, Travis Green.

"The H-E-B at Moore plaza had two employees who sat down with us, Crystal Mora one of them who has worked for the company for 12 years, and she couldn't be happier with the precautions H-E-B has taken to keep its employees safe," adds Travis.

"H-E-B was one of the first companies to actually really create and come up with a game plan ahead of everybody it just, it made me feel safe and it made me feel comfortable. Not only for myself, but for my partners and customers as well. And I am very, very grateful and happy that they're always on top of it," stated Crystal Mora.

And for Melanie Aguas, who has worked at the grocery store for about a year, says she's thrilled to still be able to work, but most of all -- be there for her community.

"It's a very humbling experience. Not many people were able to work throughout the pandemic, and so to be able to go to work and be there for my community, and be there for the people, was very humbling for myself. And knowing that they needed us to be there. I just couldn't see myself going," says Melanie Aguas.

A sincere thank you to Crystal, Melanie, and all our grocery store workers in the Coastal Bend. We wouldn't make it without all of you.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: