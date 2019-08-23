Guilford County educators say teachers and students are making progress with Eureka math. You'll remember last year, Guilford County Schools introduced a new way of teaching math to elementary students.

Eureka math focuses on how you get to the answer, not just getting there. The strategy heavily uses pictures or drawings because experts say many kids learn better that way.

RELATED: Eureka Math: Why are Kids Learning Math a Different Way?

"Change is hard,"Jennifer Arberg, Director of K-12 Math for Guilford County said,"But we have survey data from over a 1000 teachers showing that as the year went on. they felt a lot more comfortable using the curriculum resources."

District leaders say the new method has helped students become better problem solvers.

RELATED: Guilford County Schools Staying on Five-Minute Early Schedule

RELATED: 'Here Comes The Bus!' Guilford County Parents Could Track Where And When Their Child's School Bus Will Arrive This Year

RELATED: Anonymous Donor Pays Off $10,500 In Lunch Debt For All High Point Schools