GREENSBORO, N.C. — Drivers on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro will see a lot of ambulances Sunday morning. Don't be alarmed. Patients are just being moved to the new Cone Health Women's and Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital.

The new facility opens Sunday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 a.m. The first ambulance leaves at 7 a.m. and all others will follow every 4 minutes until every patient is removed from the Women's Hospital on Green Valley Drive.

Besides the ambulance traffic, barricades will be the most noticeable sign people will see around Women’s Hospital and some areas of Moses Cone Hospital. “People will still have full and easy access to the emergency department and main entrance off of Church Street at Moses Cone Hospital,” says Karin Henderson executive director, reinventing care, Cone Health. “The barricades we will have at the hospital’s Northwood Street entrance are there to help the flow of traffic into the Women’s & Children’s Center, since there will be so much activity around the hospital related to the move.”

Cone Health says patient safety is paramount. Every woman and baby will be assessed by a doctor before getting into an ambulance at Women’s Hospital then reassessed by another doctor at the Women’s & Children’s Center. Both Women’s Hospital and Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center will be closed to visitors during the move.

The move is expected to finish up late Sunday afternoon. The new center will open to visitors around 5 p.m.

