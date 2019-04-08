ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County man is demanding answers after his 81-year-old grandmother's home was broken into. The arrested suspect was already awaiting trial for similar charges when he was arrested again July 2019.

"This incident was one family, the Dixon family, it rattled us all," said Bradley Dixon.

Bradley Dixon said his grandmother's home on Mebane Oaks Road in Mebane was broken into on July 12, 2019.

Two weeks later, 29-year-old Andre Marquis Owens was arrested by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office following an investigation, according to a press release.

"I remember getting a call from my grandma at 8:30, 9 p.m. at night, which is not typical," said Dixon.

Dixon said his grandmother's house was broken into during an approximately 30-minute time frame in the late morning when she had left her Mebane home.

"They forced the storm door, and then they attempted to force the main dead-bolted door, and then when that failed, I guess they took a donkey kick and forced it from behind and kicked it open," said Dixon.

The grandmother returned home to find her drawer's dumped out, things thrown everywhere, and house in total disarray, Dixon said. In terms of what was stolen, Dixon said his grandmother prefers not to share those details, but called police right away.

After the crime, Dixon turned to social media to help find who robbed his grandmother's home.

He wrote a Facebook post, which has since accumulated almost 3,000 shares.

"If somebody picked on your grandmother, I think you would get aggressive and try to figure it out as well," said Dixon.

His said his post eventually helped uncover clues, including a neighbor's home surveillance camera recording a car that matched a witness' description of the car parked at his grandmother's home during the crime.

"I'm sure that multiple ring videos caught the same video, because lots of people have those ring cameras and the like," said Dixon.

Suspect arrested

On July 29, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release that Andre Marquis Owens, 29, was arrested Friday, July 26 while he was driving.

"During the last week of May 2019, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office began receiving multiple reports of residential break-ins where jewelry and firearms had been stolen," the press release states. "The break-ins occurred on the south side of the County from S. Jim Minor Rd. to S. NC 49."

The sheriff's office investigated, and obtained warrants for Owens related to three home break-ins in Alamance County, and breaking and entering charges in Person County and Orange County.

Dixon said his grandmother got a voicemail from the sheriff's office afterward that Owens was arrested for breaking into her home.

"She was relieved, everybody was relieved," said Dixon.

But relief quickly turned to frustration for Dixon, who searched the internet and realized Owens had already been arrested for similar charges in 2018.

"That is extremely frustrating that we are entrusting the government to protect us, but they are allowing these cases to be continued, and it allows these criminal who are habitual to leave jail instead of waiting in jail for the trial," said Dixon.

Owens was arrested May 2018 for numerous breaking and entering charges and used multiple vehicles for the crimes, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Owens' is currently listed as awaiting trial for 119 charges and as arrested May 2018, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office inmate inquiry website. His bond is now set at $985,000 for a long list of charges including possession of weapon by a felon, larceny after breaking and entering, cruelty to animals, and larceny of a firearm.

WFMY News 2 reached out to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Saturday for an update on the case, and Chief Deputy Cliff Parker said the investigation is ongoing.

Regarding Owens' current bond at nearly $1 million, Dixon said, "he is probably going to sit there and wait that out, but that should have been the first time..... it makes no sense to me, that's absurd."