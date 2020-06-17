Face masks will be mandatory in Boone starting this weekend

Law enforcement will immediately seek compliance with this mask order, but will not start issuing fines until 3 weeks after it is effective.

BOONE, N.C. — The town of Boone will be making face masks mandatory for anyone in public indoor spaces within Boone town limits.

According to the town, the mandate begins this Saturday, June 20.

Officials said law enforcement will immediately seek compliance with this mask order, but will not start issuing fines until 3 weeks after it is effective.

The three week grace period will give Boone residents time to adjust to this change.

After those first three weeks, law enforcement could start issuing penalties for non-compliance.

Folks who cannot wear a mask due to valid medical, religious, or behavioral concerns are exempt from this requirement, as are young children, officials said.

On Tuesday, Raleigh city leaders voted to require masks in public areas. Mecklenburg County leaders are considering a similar proposal, as is Governor Roy Cooper due to a spike in new cases that isn't exclusively related to an increase in testing.

