MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Facebook page that provides updates for a local Spanish teacher missing in Mexico reports 34-year-old Patrick Braxton-Andrew is dead in Mexico.

NBC News spoke to the person who runs the Facebook account and confirms the information on the page.

According to the Facebook post, Braxton-Andrew "died on October 28th at the hands of a criminal organization that operates in the area where he was traveling."

The page said the search continues to recover his body so they can bring him back home.

The Facebook page wrote:

The family would like to thank the Chihuahua Governor and Attorney General for their unwavering commitment to locating Patrick.

Patrick died doing what he loved—traveling and meeting people. Join us in celebrating his life as he would want us to do. We will always remember Patrick and his joy for life. We love you PBA.

According to the Davidson College Alumni Facebook page, 34-year-old Braxton-Andrew disappeared after going on a walk in Urique, Mexico.

NBC Charlotte talked to people at local businesses and others walking by in downtown Davidson; some either know Braxton-Andrew or they know somebody who knows him. Now, All of them are rallying around the same cause.

Leigh-Ann Mueller says she doesn’t know Braxton-Andrew personally, but she has a lot of mutual friends with him.

“Davidson is such a small town community that when one of our own has something going on, whether you know that person or not, the whole town tends to rally around that person,” Mueller said.

Braxton-Andrew is an eighth-grade Spanish teacher at Woodlawn School in Mooresville, according to the school’s website. On Facebook, one person posted “Patrick’s mentoring, patience, and support has been invaluable to our family."

