The family said the toddler put his dad's keys in the microwave starting the fire. Firefighters found him hiding in a bathroom vanity.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Florissant Valley Protection fire District said the 2-year-old firefighters rescued from a house fire Wednesday died from his injuries.

Boarded-up windows remain at the Martinez family home on Loekes Drive after a fire overwhelmed their house Wednesday morning.

“When they arrived, they found a house that was on fire. With reports of a victim inside,” Florissant Valley Fire Protection District Chief Jason Hoevelman said.

Hoevelman said they had multiple crews working on the fire and searching for the missing child.

Crews from fire departments in Hazelwood, Black Jack, Berkley, Robertson all assisted in putting out the fire along with Christian Hospital EMS.

“They did find him in a bathroom vanity, which is unfortunate. It didn't slow down the search a whole lot because the house was small. Luckily, we had a lot of crews in there,” Hovelman said.

He said EMS crews rushed the little boy to the hospital but he didn’t make it.

The family of seven lost their two-year-old son Elijah and family puppy, Sam.

“He was a little wild man, he loves to get in everything as little boys do,” cousin Cara Paymaster said.

And that morning the family said Elijah put his dad's keys, phone and wallet in the microwave sparking the fire.

“All we can think is that when the fire started, he got scared and ran to hide and he ran to the bathroom,” Paymaster said.

Paymaster said everyone at home at the time of the fire had to go to the hospital.

Paymaster said while they mourn the loss of their babies they also lost everything else.

“They ran out of the house in their pajamas and no shoes. My poor cousin, he's been walking around barefoot all day running errands because he wears a size 13 and nobody can find them shoes,” Paymaster said.

Paymaster said she wants to remind other families of the important lesson not to put things in the microwave even though Elijah may have been too young to fully understand.

“Hug your families and know, community support is important,” she said.

Chief Hoevelman said it’s also a good idea to talk with your family about fire escape plans.

“It's still just a lesson to make sure we message with our kids to not hide. But that's a young age. And it's a really hard thing to get through and to remember when they're scared and it's just a tragic event,” Hoevelman said.