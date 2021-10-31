Fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Winston-Salem

Officers say Crystal Bennett was walking across the travel lane of Peters Creek Parkway outside of the crosswalk Saturday when she was hit by a car.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car while walking in the street.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Academy Street.

Officers say a driver was traveling north on Peters Creek Parkway when the car hit 38-year-old Crystal Bennett Saturday.

Authorities say Bennett was walking across the travel lane of Peters Creek Parkway outside of the crosswalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. The driver of the car remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.

Next of kin for Ms. Bennett was notified.

This is the 25th motor vehicle fatality of 2021 compared to 22 at the same time in 2020.