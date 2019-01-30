HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Family members confirm Christopher Turner, 27, was found dead in West Virginia Wednesday night. The father of two had been missing from Hagerstown for 10 days.

There is still no word on the circumstances surrounding Turner's death.

Family members told WUSA9 the 27-year-old’s car was found unusually clean on the side of the road with missing tags.

“He is definitely one of the funniest people. He’s very artistic. Chris can draw,” Najjiyya Turner said as she fought back tears. “Sorry.”

Turner disappeared on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

His brother, Cannon Turner, said it is unusual for Christopher Turner to drop off of the grid.

Turner has two children and a third child on the way.

“He calls me multiple times a day. Everyday. There’s not a day that I don’t hear from him,” Cannon Turner explained.

The 27-year-old’s car was found four days after he was last seen on January 24th, according to family members.

“Completely clean,” Najjiyya Turner described. “The door was unlocked, but there were no keys. The tags were taken off.”

Hagerstown police called Turner’s disappearance suspicious.

“It’s going on two weeks, and we have no clue. All we hear is rumors, and every rumor we hear is just worse than the last,” Najjiyya Turner said.

Loved ones led a search party in Hagerstown and posted fliers online.

Turner’s photos and fliers were shared thousands of times on social media.

“He’s just a happy guy, and that’s another thing, wherever he is, if you know something bad did happen, he doesn’t deserve that,” Cannon Turner said about his brother.

“All of these moments, I think of his sons, and like birthdays and proms that they may not get with their father,” Najjiyya Turner reflected as she showed family pictures. “So these are just things like I just think of all the times he might not get if we don’t find him, or his sons might not get.”

With freezing temperatures plunging during a cold snap hitting the DMV, family members could not help but consider the worst possible outcome.

However, loved ones continued holding on to hope.

If you know anything, call the Hagerstown Police Department at 301-790-3700.