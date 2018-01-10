WEST FARGO, N.D. - An early Halloween decoration has neighbors in West Fargo concerned. One of them even called 911.

The decoration says "Help Me," and looks like it was written in blood. The homeowners put it up and then left for a few minutes. No other decorates were at the time, and they got messages from neighbors asking if they were okay. One man even went as far as calling 911.

That neighbor was local Radio host Jay Thomas. He says he saw a cop car parked down the street before calling the police. Thomas called 911, then messaged the homeowners.

The homeowner said, "I didn't answer and 15 minutes later, he's like, 'are you okay are you okay, are you at home.' And then I said, 'what?" He said, 'a sign, you have a sign on your window, help me.'"

She was okay and the officer who showed up told the couple this happens all the time. Officers did not ask them to take down the "Help Me" sign.

