GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A pair of historic Greensboro homes that are both more than 100 years old have had many purposes.

The McAlister-Leftwich home on N. Church Street has been used as apartments, an antique shop, and even a rehabilitation center over the years.

Now, the historic property is a place for couples to tie the knot.

Clay and Kaitlin Holland, and Clay's mother Cheryl, all bought the McAlister-Leftwich home last year.

Together, they transformed the homes into one beautiful wedding and events venue.

The space is big enough for 150 guests and has bridal and groomsmen's suites.

The McAlister-Leftwich home will host its first wedding in October.

