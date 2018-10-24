HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Kids and adults with special needs got to monster mash the night away at a Halloween Dance in High Point.

High Point University and High Point Parks and Recreation hosted the dance for about 75 people with disabilities on Tuesday night.

Guests enjoyed a night of dancing in their costumes, crafts, gifts, and of course, lots of candy!

PHOTOS: HPU Hosts Halloween Dance for People with Special Needs

PHOTOS: HPU Hosts Halloween Dance for People with Disabilities
