MCLEANSVILLE, NC (WFMY) - There is much to be thankful for this week for the Castillos of McLeansville.

Erica Castillo was severely injured in a car crash Tuesday morning on her way to work at Ramseur Elementary School in Randolph County.

Highway Patrol said a driver on drugs crossed the center line and collided with Castillo's car. Castillo, 29, was life-flighted to the Trauma Center at UNC-Chapel Hill to be treated for extensive injuries.

RELATED | Ramseur Elementary School Teacher Seriously Hurt In Crash With Impaired Driver: NCHP

Erica's husband, Tony, has been by her side ever since. Tony told WFMY News 2's Chad Silber he's thankful for Erica's best friend, John Strickland.

Tony said Strickland was driving a few cars behind Erica the morning of the crash. Tony said Strickland was the first on the scene, first to call 911 and stayed with her until she was airlifted.

"He saved her life and was her guardian angel that morning," said Tony.

Erica has already undergone multiple surgeries. Tony said Erica had surgery on both her broken legs but will luckily not need surgery to repair two vertebrae fractures. Erica also has a broken pelvis, sternum, ribs and lower back.

Tony said Erica will need to wear a neck brace for at least two months as she heals. She is still not breathing on her own, but is showing signs of improvement and could get the breathing tube removed later this week.

Friends of the Castillos have set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

The creator of the GoFundMe page said Erica is "loved by so many and her family is grateful that God spared her life in this horrible accident. He was and has been covering her with his protection, love and healing through this."

The driver of the other vehicle, Taylor Griffin, 26, was also injured in the crash but not as severely.

Highway Patrol has charged her with Driving While Impaired, Driving While License Revoked, Aggravated Felony Serious Injury by a Motor Vehicle and Driving Left of Center.

The crash occurred on Highway 49 near Shady Grove Church Road around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY