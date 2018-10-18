LEXINGTON, N.C. -- One Lexington home is spooked out for Halloween!
Drew Long's home on Ashmoor Court is decked out in all kinds of Halloween decorations.
He keeps it family-friendly, with lots of lights, a "dead lawn fence," a haunted walkway, and even a haunted village inside the home.
Photos: Lexington Home is Lit for Halloween
He keeps the lights on for spectators from 7:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. every night.
We think Drew and his family will have plenty of trick-or-treaters this year with this cool display!
Do you know a home decorated for Halloween that we should visit? Email us the details at webteam@wfmy.com.
