LEXINGTON, N.C. -- One Lexington home is spooked out for Halloween!

Drew Long's home on Ashmoor Court is decked out in all kinds of Halloween decorations.

He keeps it family-friendly, with lots of lights, a "dead lawn fence," a haunted walkway, and even a haunted village inside the home.

Photos: Lexington Home is Lit for Halloween

PHOTOS | Spooky Display Turns Lexington Home Into Haunted House

He keeps the lights on for spectators from 7:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. every night.

We think Drew and his family will have plenty of trick-or-treaters this year with this cool display!

Do you know a home decorated for Halloween that we should visit? Email us the details at webteam@wfmy.com.

