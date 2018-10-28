CHARLOTTE (WFMY) - The Carolina Panthers honored a pair of special guests on Sunday before the game that drew attention from fans and media at Bank of America Stadium.

Chancellor Lee Adams, the son of Rae Carruth, got to go on the field before the game with Saundra Adams. They both were spotted mingling with Panthers owner David Tepper and sporting big smiles at field level.

Saundra Adams and Chancellor Lee Adams on the field before today’s game. @WFMY @Panthers pic.twitter.com/HAkWjGXsgq — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) October 28, 2018

Saundra Adams is the mother of Cherica Adams, who was murdered in 1999. Carruth was convicted of conspiring to kill Cherica, then pregnant with Chancellor Lee, in January 2001. Saundra has raised 18-year-old Chancellor Lee since her daughter was killed.

The Panthers put on an impressive show for both of them in a 36-21 victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

