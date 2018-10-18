LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A Triad man says his goal is to be known as the "Clark Griswold of Halloween."

Drew Long's home on Ashmoor Court in Lexington is decked out in all kinds of Halloween decorations! Drew even makes a lot of the props by hand, including the spooky fence and all of the tombstones.

He keeps it family-friendly, with lots of lights, a haunted walkway, and even a haunted village inside his home.

Drew says the neighborhood kids love the decorations, and so do his two daughters, 9 and 6 years old.

He says he moved from Salisbury to the Arcadia area of Lexington three years ago, and soon noticed his new neighborhood was a popular spot for trick-or-treaters. Since then, he's been making his Halloween house special every year for all the neighborhood to enjoy.

He keeps the lights on for people to enjoy from 7:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. every night.

Do you know a home decorated for Halloween that we should visit? Email us the details at webteam@wfmy.com.

