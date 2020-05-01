WILMINGTON, N.C. — A popular North Carolina ferry route is set to close for three months to allow crews to perform repairs. The StarNews reports the N.C. Department of Transportation will close the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry beginning Monday to update ramp equipment at both ferry terminals. The department's ferry division said contractors expect work on the approximately $3 million project should be done by early April. The closure will be a headache for tourists and commuters. What was a 30-minute trip over the water could taken an hour-plus by road.

Other stories:

Power restored for 5,000 homes in Davidson County: Energy United

Crisis Counselors will be at Simkins Elementary following girl's death

Suspect turns herself in following deadly hit-and-run crash in Greensboro

Police searching for man who robbed Greensboro shoe store

Teen arrested for shooting man and woman in Burlington