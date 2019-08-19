ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Deputies arrested two people in connection to an assault last night in Graham. Deputies say Damarius Wheeler and Carlos Wheeler got into a fight after arguing over a tablet. Damarius Wheeler threw a box cutter at Carlos Wheeler, which he later used to cut Damarius several times.

Carlos Wheeler left the scene in a red Dodge Neon with Kiara Love. Deputies later found the car with Love inside. Love admitted that she dropped Wheeler off at a gas station. He was later found at a Dollar General Store on Highway 54.

Love and Wheeler were both arrested. Wheeler is charged with Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Love is charged with resist, delay, and obstruction.