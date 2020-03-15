CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wild cell phone video captured the moment a food truck exploded on a busy street in South End late Saturday evening.

The fire happened at 1400 North Tryon which is next to North Italia, Mosiac Apartments and several bars like Brickyard and Gin Mill.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the food truck that exploded was a converted passenger van. Charlotte Fire says one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Damages are estimated at around $5,000. Officials have deemed the fire accidental.

No other cars were impacted. Officials said the only other damage was to some powerlines that were directly above the van.

Myles Gelbach

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Fake coronavirus testing kits seized at Los Angeles airport

Trump tests negative but as coronavirus roils markets, he again threatens Fed chairman

Joe Biden wins endorsement from NEA, nation's largest union

Gaston County officials respond to fatal vehicle fire

Over half of France's 300 coronavirus ICU patients under age 60