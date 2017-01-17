"What were you thinking?"

That's what the mother of Isabelle Cooke, 8, asked the girl as she was stuck in a chimney on Monday. The girl had climbed onto the roof of an empty house and either climbed or fell down the chimney.

Clearwater officials released the 911 call of the emergency on Tuesday.

During the call, you can hear the girl's mother try to keep the girl from panicking as she speaks to emergency officials.

Rescuers were able to take apart a section of the chimney and rescue Isabelle, who only received minor injuries and did not need to be hospitalized.

