The first Pfizer vaccines have been shipped, and one local hospital was among the first in the country to get it.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Coronavirus vaccine is now in the Triad, and a select few health care workers in our state have already received their first dose.

Wake Forest Baptist is the first Triad hospital to get the vaccine, however, they have not started giving out doses. Those doses arrived early Monday morning.

Monday in Charlotte, healthcare workers at Atrium Health rolled up their sleeves and received the first vaccines given out in the state.

"This is not only a big day for our hospital, but for the entire state, and the entire country," Atrium Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Little said, "This is like the Super Bowl for us."

Back here in the Triad, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center received close to 3,000 doses and is planning to begin distributing vaccines in the coming days.

Both Cone Health and Novant Health are expecting their shipments to arrive Thursday.