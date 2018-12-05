GREENSBORO, NC -- Five kids are in critical condition after an apartment fire early Saturday morning on Summit Avenue according to the Greensboro Fire Department. A spokesperson for the department told WFMY News 2 that the children were pulled out of the burning building. The call came in just before 4:00 a.m.

The fire department says this was a two-alarm with 18 units, including firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles responding.

