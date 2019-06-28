HIGH POINT, N.C. — A former Tae Kwon Do instructor accused of sexually assaulting three underage girls in High Point appeared in a Guilford County Courtroom on Thursday afternoon.

Marcos David Medina-Ramirez, 23, appeared before Judge Sue Burch via video conference from the Guilford County Jail.

Medina-Ramirez is charged with four counts of Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult with the Child being less than 15 years old. Court documents allege he "unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did engage in vaginal intercourse with the female juvenile." Warrants were also obtained for 14 counts of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child by an Adult for allegedly engaging in 'sex acts' with a 13-year-old. Ramirez was 22 years old at the time.

High Point Police said the victims were between the ages of 13 and 15 and were students at the Tiger Kim's Tae Kwon Do at Brian Jordan Place.

Investigators said the various sexual acts with the girls occurred between May 1, 2018, and June 25, 2019.

Police made known the warrants on Tuesday night and Ramirez turned himself in just before 5 pm Wednesday.

Medina-Ramirez faces life in prison without parole if convicted on the charges.

After the judge read him his rights, Medina-Ramirez would only answer two questions in the 5-minute hearing including that he would hire his own attorney.

When the judge asked him if he had anything else to say, he only shook his head.

The court learned that Medina-Ramirez was brought to the US from Mexico as a child and has lived here for 22 years. Up until this incident, he had no prior criminal record.

Tiger Kim's fired him on May 31st after discovering inappropriate communication with a student. But on June 10, police discovered more serious allegations after a tip.

Tiger Kim's is part of a group of martial arts schools in the Triad. An attorney for Tiger Kim's Tae Kwon Do released the following statement:

"Today we learned of the High Point Police Department's statement regarding the charges against David Medina. Having seen those charges, we are devastated. We have received several inquiries seeking additional details. We continue to work with the police but due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot share the details many of you seek. Our first concerns are the safety, well-being, and privacy of our students and their families and we ask everyone to respect that privacy. As we stated earlier, on May 30th we learned that an adult instructor at our High Point location allegedly engaged in inappropriate communications with young juvenile women. At that time, we were aware only of those alleged communications and that the communications were allegedly made via mobile texts. Medina was terminated on May 31 on the basis of those communications. Almost two weeks after the termination of Medina, we were made aware of further allegations that were reported to the police. Upon becoming aware of the further allegations, Tiger Kim's Tae Kwon Do began working together with the police and provided any and all information we learned. We do not know all of the people to whom the High Point Police have spoken and we do not know who may have first spoken to the police, or when, but Tiger Kim's Tae Kwon Do has continued and will continue to cooperate with the police."

The investigation is still ongoing.

One parent whose son attended the martial arts center for three years, removed him from the program Wednesday. Jennifer Pipkin says her 9-year-old often worked with Medina-Ramirez.

"When I found out, my jaw just dropped," she said, "I mean, I was heartbroken because this man, this young man was so nice and professional. And, he's been doing this for many many years. I mean he's a black belt. He's respected."

Pipkin says she's still in shock.

"It's hard. I still to this moment don't believe it," she said, "You are entrusting these leaders to protect your kids. And even though it's one person...this was only Master Medina...it still tears my stomach because he's been one on one with my kid."

Advocates from the Family Justice Center say it's important for parents to pay close attention to their kids.

"Have open communication with your child about how their day is going about things that are going on with them at school and then you may be able to pick up on things that may be wrong," said Brandi Glen of the Guilford County Family Justice Center.

The center has programs that help families talk about and identify sexual assault.

If you have any information about the investigation contact Detective Mustian at 336-887-7964 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

