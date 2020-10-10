'Thank you!': Four decades of friendship between Forsyth Co. Sergeant and high school science teacher

Sgt. Dunlap shared his gratitude to his teacher, Mrs. Kathy Dail, for the impact she had on his life. The pair have kept in touch for more than 36 years.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A friendship between a Forsyth County Sherriff's Office Sergeant and his high school science teacher has stood the test of time - lasting almost four decades.

Sgt. Dunlap shared his gratitude to his teacher, Mrs. Kathy Dail, for the impact she had on his life. The pair have kept in touch for more than 36 years.

In a Facebook post from the Forsyth County Sherriff's Office, the law enforcement agency expressed its gratitude for the educators in our community.

"Join us in saying THANK YOU to all of the teachers!" the post reads. "Thank you to Mrs. Dail and the thousands of teachers who impact lives each and every day

Teachers, educators, and school staff have had to grapple with the uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic, including virtual learning, during the spring, summer, and fall of 2020.