FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing 23-year-old university student after she was last seen on Valentine's Day.

A post on Facebook from the Fort Valley Police Department says Anitra Gunn was last seen Friday around 11:30 a.m. in the Chestnut Hills Road area just outside of the city.

A day later, Gunn's family contacted the police department, saying they had not been in contact with her for what was an "unusual amount of time."

Police say later that day on Saturday, her car was found in Fort Valley.

A neighbor tells 13WMAZ the car was found crashed on Belle Street, supposedly not far from where the student lived.

The neighbor said police taped the area off to process the scene, and may have found lip gloss and a key ring on the ground.

Due to the circumstances, the Fort Valley Police Department says they've created a new task force for the case, along with the Peach County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are unsure of what she might have been wearing, but she is described as 5 foot 7 inches, 165 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

Fort Valley State University confirmed she is a student of theirs, releasing this statement:

"Fort Valley State University is deeply concerned about the well-being of our student Anitra Gunn, and we are praying for her safe return. FVSU is working closely with the Fort Valley Police Department, which is investigating Anitra’s disappearance. Anitra is enrolled as a full-time student at FVSU as a senior agriculture major. Campus officials have been in touch with Anitra’s family to offer our support for Anitra’s safe return."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also helping Fort Valley police with the case.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3384.

RELATED: Fort Valley Downtown Development Authority looking for historic freight depot funding

RELATED: Fort Valley State University student reacts to pipe burst in off-campus apartment

RELATED: Fort Valley woman dies months after summer assault

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.