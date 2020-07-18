Fort Worth Zoo named top zoo in the country by USA Today

The zoo says this is the fourth time Fort Worth has finished in the USA Today’s top five, and it’s the first time the zoo has taken the number one spot.

Fort Worth Zoo has snagged the top spot as the best zoo in North America, according to a poll by USA Today.

USA Today created a panel of industry experts to list 20 zoos that excel in animal care and enrichment, while creating meaningful interactions between animals and humans, according to a news release.

The organization then asked people nationwide to choose their favorite, and Friday the results revealed that Fort Worth Zoo was No. 1.

The zoo says this is the fourth time Fort Worth has finished in the USA Today’s top five, and it’s the first time the zoo has taken the top spot.

“Thank you to the many people all across the United States for casting your votes and once again showing your support for the Fort Worth Zoo. We are humbled and thrilled by this honor,” said Ramona Bass, long-time chairman of the board of directors.

The good news comes as the zoo plans to unveil its second phase of “A Wilder Vision,” which includes tripling the size of its current elephant exhibit next spring.