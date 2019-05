CLIFTON, Va. β€” Kelton Thorpe has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police need your help locating a 12-year-old boy from Fairfax County, Virginia.

Kelton Thorpe was last seen around 3:20 p.m. near the 7500 block of Clifton Road in Clifton.

He’s 5’5”, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was wearing goggle style glasses and gray sweatpants.

If you see him, call 703-691-2131.