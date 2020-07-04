GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thanks to a Facebook page, customers are able to keep dining at their favorite local restaurants in Greensboro.

City council woman Marikay Abuzuaiter started Greensboro takeout after she saw how the restaurant industry would be impacted by new rules for social distancing under the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March, businesses are doing what they can to keep their ties with customers.

"We're having to adapt to what customer needs are," said Melt Kitchen and Bar owner, Kim Brewer, "People were joining at lightning speed, asking who is doing takeout and who is doing curbside."

