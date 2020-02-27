GREENSBORO, N.C. — When we're voting, we want to select a candidate who's goals and visions align with our own.

A new poll, conducted by Elon University, shows the top three issues North Carolina voters are concerned with are health care, the economy, and the political system.

1,400 voters across the state were surveyed and the results show a clear divide based on party affiliation and political ideology.

"Across multiple indicators, a majority of North Carolina voters have a positive view of the economy," said Jason Husser, director of the Elon University Poll and associate professor of political science.

However, the overall view of the economy may be favorable, but "one in five voters don't feel like this economic boom has really helped them all that much," according to Husser.

North Carolina primaries are March 3rd. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.