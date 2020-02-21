GREENSBORO, N.C. — The NC ABLE Act was signed into law in 2015 for families and individuals dealing with disabilities.

Under the act, participants can contribute to ABLE accounts, which are tax-advantaged savings funds.

Anyone that suffered a disabling scenario before the age of 26 is eligible to open an account.

Accounts help families with income, health care, food and housing assistance.

Account holders can decide how expenses are used.

If you're interested in opening an account, follow this link.