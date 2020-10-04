GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more.

APRIL 10, 2020

Friday News to Note:

Governor Cooper signed an executive order affecting retailers, nursing homes, and unemployment.

The first part of the executive order limits the number of people allowed in retail stores. It directs stores to clean more and put down markings six feet apart at places like checkout lines.

The second part of the executive order sets up new health and safety requirements for nursing homes. Group dining and activities in commons areas are banned. Employees must wear masks and other protective equipment.

The third part focuses on speeding up the unemployment claim process. The order removes obstacles in the process, so employers can file claims for employees faster. It allows the Department of Commerce to choose not to enforce certain rules, so it's easier to approve more people.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Other Stories:

Gov. Roy Cooper ramps up social distancing measures for retail stores

Tyler Perry loses longtime crew member to COVID-19, begs black people to 'take this seriously'

Traffic increasing in Triad despite stay-at-home order