KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — "This isn't really a story about my fundraiser it's a story about the need."

Buddy Collins wants to set the record straight: people in our community need help and that was obvious in photos that he saw on Facebook.

"[They showed] a mile long line of cars trying to get to a food pantry on Gallamore Dairy Road and it struck me that I couldn't do a whole lot about the virus, I couldn't do a whole lot about the shut down or stay at home directive but perhaps maybe I could raise some money for those people in the food line," Collins said.

He turned to the same social media platform and launched 'Buddy's Birthday Fundraiser for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.' His goal was to raise $1,000 dollars.

"$1,000 was a reach for me I thought that when I raised that the first day I was pretty impressed," but the number ticked higher and higher. "After going six straight days of raising $1,000 a day I recognized that there was something going on there," he said.

Two weeks and $14,450 later, Collins and his friends on Facebook raised enough money to feed 1,000 families.

"They're short on money they're short on food and I would hate to think that someone in our community would go without a meal because people didn't know about it."

Second Harvest says they've seen a 40% increase in new families coming to get food at all of their locations and a 60% rise in urban counties like Guilford and Forsyth.

Collins says he hopes that more people will step up and help out because even when you feel like you can't do much...

"I think that everybody recognizes that giving a little bit helps a lot."