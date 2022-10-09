Gatlinburg Fire Department responds to fire at shopping center on the Parkway

Gatlinburg Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 6:39 a.m. on Sunday morning. Pigeon Forge Fire Department was also on scene.

Gatlinburg Fire Department (GFD) was dispatched to a structure fire at 6:39 a.m. on Sunday morning. Pigeon Forge Fire Department (PFFD) was also on scene.

No injuries are reported at this time, according to the City of Gatlinburg.

According to an news release from the city just after 12 p.m., Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg remains closed between its intersection at Traffic Light No. 6 to its intersection at Reagan Drive.

The City of Gatlinburg urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area of this closure until further notice.

According to the release, city officials asked people traveling to and from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to use the Gatlinburg Bypass.

"Travel in the immediate area is not recommended at this time, however, If individuals need to access the downtown Gatlinburg area, motorists can utilize River Road and Cherokee Orchard Road," the news release read.

Gatlinburg Trolley service has also been suspended for the day due to the closure of the Parkway.

A spokesperson for the city said personnel with GFD remain on the scene in downtown Gatlinburg actively fighting a fire in the 700 block of Parkway. Crews from PFFD, Sevierville Fire Department, Sevier County Ambulance Service, and Pittman Center Fire Department are also assisting in efforts to fight the fire.

A 10News crew confirmed the three businesses impacted by the fire are Puckers Sports Grill, Cafe 420 and China Bazaar.

Fire next to Gatlinburg Inn in Gatlinburg TN this morning. Businesses effected are China Bazaar, Puckers Sports Bar, Cafe 420, Gifts of Gatlinburg, Town Center Place pic.twitter.com/mo9YMIQR0N — Mike Carter (@cartermajaa53) October 9, 2022